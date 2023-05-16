Last night’s Premier League action saw Liverpool pick up another three points as Jurgen Klopp’s side closed the gap on the top four to keep pressure on Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Eddie Howe’s side will be back in action on Thursday as Brighton & Hove Albion visit St James’ Park with the Seagulls in good form after an impressive 3-0 win away to Arsenal at the weekend. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making headlines in the background as the summer window approaches.

The Magpies are now said to have ‘intensified their interest’ in a midfielder who has a release clause in his current contract that stands at just over £60 million. Elsewhere, United could be keeping an eye on what happens at Stamford Bridge where rumours of a summer clear out are seeing them linked with a Blues’ midfielder. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Tuesday, May 16:

Newcastle United’s interest in £60m star ‘intensifies’

Per reports from Sky Sports Germany, RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is now being discussed internally as a summer transfer target for Newcastle United. Scouts from the North East club are said to have been at Leipzig’s match with Werder Bremen to watch the Hungarian who scored the winning goal in a 2-1 victory for his team.

The report claims that central midfield is one of the key areas that United will look to strengthen this summer and notes that Szoboszlai has a €70 million release clause (just over £60 million). The same report also notes that interest in Szoboszlai’s RB teammate Amadou Haidara has cooled.

Newcastle United ‘could strike deal’ as part of Chelsea ‘clear out’

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United are once again keen on a deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. The 23-year-old England international is expected to be part of ‘an extensive Stamford Bridge clear-out’ this summer.