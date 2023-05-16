Loris Karius' girlfriend would love to see the Newcastle United goalkeeper join her in Italy.

Karius joined the club early this season as a free agent, and the goalkeeper played in February's Carabao Cup final.

The 29-year-old – who left Liverpool last summer – is under contract at St James' Park until the end of the season.

Karius' partner, Italian TV presenter Diletta Leotta, was asked by Gazzetta dello Sport if she hoped to see Karius play in Italy.

“Selfishly yes, but, at the same time, I wish him the best in his career," said Leotta. "We're talking about a boy who has always known how to get back up.

“I don't deny that it would be nice to see him play near me, perhaps around Milan or in Lombardy or in Liguria. It would be much more comfortable than in Newcastle."

Karius addressed his future at the club after the Carabao Cup final.

"Whatever is to come, I don't know right now,” Karius. "I'm still hungry and I feel like I've still got a lot of years to play, and I've shown (in the final) that I don't need to hide anything – and that I can still perform at this level."

Speaking in March, United head coach Eddie Howe said: “He’s an important part of what we’re doing. I’ve said that all along.

"He’s an important member of our goalkeeping team. Its great to have Nick back and Martin back, two top goalkeepers, but Loz is certainly valued by us.” Karius started out at Manchester City with his Newcastle team-mate Kieran Trippier.

“I've known him since I was 15, 16," said Trippier. "He’s a very good goalkeeper.