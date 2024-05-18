The summer transfer is now just weeks away as Newcastle United look to boost their squad in a bid to move on from a difficult season at St James Park.

There is an expectation several new faces will also arrive and a goalkeeper, centre-back and a versatile forward are believed to be at the top of the list of priorities for Eddie Howe and the St James Park hierarchy.

As it stands, there are a number of long-serving players set to leave the club as they approach the end of their contracts and there is ongoing speculation suggesting the likes of Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson could depart the club during the summer trading period.