Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United injuries: Eddie Howe has provided updates on Callum Wilson and Anthony Gordon ahead of Sunday’s trip to Brentford.

Eddie Howe has revealed a fresh fitness doubt heading into Newcastle United’s trip to Brentford on Sunday.

While Howe is expected Callum Wilson to be back involved for the match, he was unsure whether Anthony Gordon would be available after taking a knock to his Achilles during Wednesday’s 3-2 defeat at Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon hasn’t missed a single Newcastle game due to injury this season but admitted he was struggling with his Achilles following the challenge from Sofyan Amrabat. Wilson has missed Newcastle’s last two matches due to illness but is expected to be back involved for the final game of the 2023-24 campaign.

European qualification is out of United’s hands heading into the final day but they must at least equal Manchester United’s result against Brighton & Hove Albion in order to stand a chance of qualification.

“It's a big last day for us. We go into the game knowing we have to do our part,” Howe said. “Yeah, we anticipate [Wilson] will be fit.”

On Gordon, Howe added: “We’ll see how he is today. Not 100% sure [how he is].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle came from behind to win 2-1 at Brentford last season with Wilson and Isak combining for the winner.

“They did [combine well], that was a tough start for us at Brentford last year,” Howe told The Gazette. “VAR played its part again but if memory serves me right it was a really strong second-half performance from us.

“I need to wait and see what team I pick and try and make the right decisions tactically for the team.”