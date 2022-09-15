The Central Coast Mariners forward – who turned 18 today – is understood to have agreed a contract with the club.

There's also interest in Kuol from other clubs, but United hope to complete the signing of Kuol – who impressed playing for an A-League All Star team in friendly against Barcelona this summer – in January’s transfer window.

Garang Kuol of the A-League All Stars poses during a A-League All-Stars media opportunity in May.

However, Kuol – who was this week called up by Australia for next week’s friendlies against New Zealand – would need a work permit to move to play in England. United plan to loan him out to a team on the continent for the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Kuol spoke about his first senior Socceroos call-up yesterday.

“I think at this level of being an athlete, mentality is key,” said Kuol. “Regardless of age, if you just go in full guns blazing wanting to prove yourself, and be ruthless, you can achieve whatever you want.

"It’s a huge privilege to be here. It’s a proud moment for me and my family. I just want to prove myself and keep moving forward.”

Australia coach Graham Arnold said: “As Garang said, it’s an opportunity for himself. You can tell by his answer how much he believes in himself.