Newcastle United player on former club's 'wanted list' – transfer move expected

Newcasstle United defender Kelland Watts is a transfer target for a League One team.

By Miles Starforth
Published 10th Jul 2023, 13:32 BST- 1 min read

Kelland Watts is back at Newcastle United for the start of pre-season training – but the defender might not be around for long.

Watts spent last season on loan at Peterborough United, but injuries restricted him to just five League One starts.

And Watts was among the players who reported back for the start of pre-season training yesterday.

However, Wigan Today report that Watts is on Wigan Athletic's summer "wanted list".

The 23-year-old, in the final year of his Newcastle contract, helped the club win League One the season before last during a successful loan.

Injury blow

Watts had suffered a serious hamstring injury at Peterborough after extending his loan at the club at the turn of the year.

Darragh MacAnthony, the club's chairman, revealed in January that he had tried to send Watts back to Newcastle after he suffered the injury.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, McAnthony said: “Asked 3 times and turned down 3 times. Life of an EFL club at times.”

Watts had joined Peterborourgh on September 1 on a half-season loan as he recovered from a knee injury.

