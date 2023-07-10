Newcastle United fans should expect to see Sandro Tonali fulfil a number of roles for the club, according to Eddie Howe.

Tonali joined from AC Milan last week in a deal worth around £55million. The midfielder – who has signed an "initial" five-year deal at the club – will join in pre-season training later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old can play as a No.6 or a No.8, and his "versatility" appealed to Howe along with his experience.

Tonali was a Champions League semi-finalist with Milan last season, and his experience will prove invaluable to Newcastle in the competition in the 2023/24 campaign.

“I think he’s a high-level player," said United's head coach.

"He’s got some great experiences already for such a young player. He’s won the Italian league, and this season got to the Champions League semi-final, full Italian international, so he brings a wealth of pedigree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think he’s a player, also, of huge potential, because I think his best years are ahead of him. I think he’s got versatility in his game, as well, so I think he can play various roles for us."

Strength in depth

Tonali – who visited Tyneside last week – is taking a short break after captaining Italy at the European Under-21 Championship this summer.

Howe said in a club interview on YouTube: "We’ll wait and see as we work with him more where he fits in to what we do, but I think we’re bringing a top player into the group.

"I’m delighted to add that competition and that depth that we’re going to need this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad