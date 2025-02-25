Newcastle United's latest top four odds compared to Forest, Chelsea and Aston Villa

What are Newcastle United’s chances of returning to the Champions League this season?

Sunday’s dramatic home win against Nottingham Forest has raised hopes Newcastle United could claim a return to the Champions League after a one-season absence.

Memories of trips to Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan remain fresh in the mind for Magpies supporters after Eddie Howe’s side visited three of European football’s biggest clubs during their Champions League group stage campaign in 2023. That came after United have gatecrashed the top four in the Premier League during the previous season just 12 months after Howe had left the club away from what seemed like an almost inevitable relegation.

It seems increasingly likely fifth place in the Premier League will be enough to secure a place at European football’s top table as England’s UEFA coefficient looks set to be handed a boost as clubs impress in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League this season. Sunday’s win against Forest ensured United delivered a blow on one of their main rivals for a European place - but Howe insisted there was plenty of work still to do before his players can start prepare for trips on to the continent once again.

He said: “I think there’s a host of teams that will have that feeling. We’re in there fighting and I back us if we’re fighting and showing our best qualities, as we did in that first half. We’ll hopefully be there towards the end fighting and competing for that place, but nothing is guaranteed. It’s such a competitive league this year and you can see that from our recent home games."

There are some major tests lying in wait for Newcastle, starting with Wednesday night’s visit to league leaders and title favourites Liverpool - but what are the Magpies latest odds to secure a place in the Champions League this season? We take a look at the latest odds with the help of Bet365.

What are Newcastle United’s latest odds to claim a Champions League place?

500/1 Everton, Manchester United, Crystal Palace, West Ham United 150/1 Tottenham Hotspur 100/1 Brentford 50/1 Fulham 16/1 Brighton and Hove Albion 14/1 Aston Villa 6/1 Bournemouth 2/1 Nottingham Forest 7/4 Newcastle United Evens Chelsea 1/3 Manchester City 1/66 Arsenal 1/1000 Liverpool

