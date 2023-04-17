Newcastle United find out Mason Mount asking price from Chelsea

Newcastle United’s chances of signing Mason Mount have been dented after Chelsea slapped a significant asking price on the England international. The 24-year-old turned down a contract offer from Chelsea, leading to speculation over his future at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Mail Online, Chelsea are looking for £70million for Mount following interest from The Magpies and Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, applauds the fans after the team's defeat in the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on April 15, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Unless Chelsea lower their price, Mount looks more likely to stay put this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United send scouts to watch Bayer Leverkusen duo

Newcastle United scouts were in attendance for Bayer Leverkusen’s 1-1 draw with Union St Gilloise in the Europa League quarter-final last Thursday and their 0-0 draw with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

It is understood the club were looking at 19-year-old attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, who scored a stunning goal in the Europa League tie before coming off the bench against Wolfsburg. Scouts also got a closer look at long-term transfer target Moussa Diaby, who started both matches.

Newcastle United’s extensive summer transfer ‘long-list’ with four ‘elite’ signings planned

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Newcastle United prepare for the increasing likelihood of European football next season, transfer targets are being drawn up behind the scenes. The Magpies currently sit fourth in the Premier League table heading into the final eight games of the season and will be looking to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Should they do so, head coach Eddie Howe will be handed a bumper transfer kitty to help bolster his squad after a transformative 18-month spell. European football, particularly in the Champions League, would assist Newcastle significantly in avoiding Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Transfer spending of around £250million on new players has obviously helped – and that number could increase significantly in the summer. Several players are likely to leave the club in the summer to make way for fresh high-quality additions.

The Telegraph have reported the club are targeting four ‘elite’ summer signings with a budget based on a player-by-player basis. Behind the scenes, Leicester City’s James Maddison remains a top target while his team-mate Harvey Barnes has also been discussed with The Foxes facing potential relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham United duo Jarrod Bowen and Declan Rice are being monitored along with Manchester United’s Scott McTominay as Howe looks to improve his options in midfield.

Brighton pair Moises Caicedo and Kaoru Mitoma have also been listed as potential targets along with England international midfielders Kalvin Phillips and Conor Gallagher as well as former Newcastle striker Ivan Toney

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has been monitored as a potential upgrade on Dan Burn and Matt Targett.

Away from the Premier League, Marcus Thuram and Moussa Diaby remain of interest from the Bundesliga while The Telegraph have also reported Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga and Napoli pair Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are under discussion as part of a summer transfer ‘long-list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad