Newcastle United’s Matty Bondswell points to baffling loan 'experience' as reflects on memorable moment

Matty Bondswell didn’t kick a ball during a loan at Shrewsbury Town last season – and was recalled to Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 29th July 2022, 9:00 am

However, the 20-year-old – who played in Tuesday night’s 3-2 defeat to Benfica – still learnt a lot from his time at the League One club.

And his new-found maturity was evident at the Estadio da Luz.

Bondswell won praise from Eddie Howe for his second-half performance in the Eusebio Cup game. The 20-year-old, signed last year following his departure from RB Leipzig, had been with the club’s Under-21 side in Spain earlier this month. Howe took Bondswell to Portugal – and the left-back took his chance.

"I was with the Under-21s in Spain, and I’m thankful to have the opportunity to showcase myself,” said Nottingham-born Bondswell. “I hope I’ve done myself justice.”

Newcastle recalled Bondswell after he was an unused substitute for 11 consecutive league games.

"I'd say from the Shrewsbury experience, I learned a lot from it,” said Bondswell. “I learned about myself, about what it takes to get into first-team football – and what it take to break into a starting XI.

Newcastle United defender Matty Bondswell.

"Nobody’s guaranteed a place in any XI. It doesn't matter whether you're the best player in the world – or an up-and-coming youngster. I’ve definitely learned a lot, and I'd say I’m in a much better position now than I was when I was sent to Shrewsbury."

Head coach Eddie Howe replaced Matt Targett with Bondswell at the break against Benfica.

"I’m really happy that they gave me the opportunity, and I just want to help every day,” said Bondswell. “I want to learn from him (Howe) everyday – and the other players around me.

"It was really good fun, and I enjoyed it a lot. The boys made it very easy for me with the communication and stuff like that. It was a great experience for me.

"We prepared throughout the week. I knew what I would have to do, whether I played or not.

"I didn't know what the plan was going to be exactly, but I was ready for anything due to the preparation. Thankfully, I got my opportunity."

