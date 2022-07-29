Newcastle United’s Matty Bondswell points to baffling loan 'experience' as reflects on memorable moment

However, the 20-year-old – who played in Tuesday night’s 3-2 defeat to Benfica – still learnt a lot from his time at the League One club.
And his new-found maturity was evident at the Estadio da Luz.
Bondswell won praise from Eddie Howe for his second-half performance in the Eusebio Cup game. The 20-year-old, signed last year following his departure from RB Leipzig, had been with the club’s Under-21 side in Spain earlier this month. Howe took Bondswell to Portugal – and the left-back took his chance.
"I was with the Under-21s in Spain, and I’m thankful to have the opportunity to showcase myself,” said Nottingham-born Bondswell. “I hope I’ve done myself justice.”
Newcastle recalled Bondswell after he was an unused substitute for 11 consecutive league games.
"I'd say from the Shrewsbury experience, I learned a lot from it,” said Bondswell. “I learned about myself, about what it takes to get into first-team football – and what it take to break into a starting XI.
"Nobody’s guaranteed a place in any XI. It doesn't matter whether you're the best player in the world – or an up-and-coming youngster. I’ve definitely learned a lot, and I'd say I’m in a much better position now than I was when I was sent to Shrewsbury."
Head coach Eddie Howe replaced Matt Targett with Bondswell at the break against Benfica.
"I’m really happy that they gave me the opportunity, and I just want to help every day,” said Bondswell. “I want to learn from him (Howe) everyday – and the other players around me.
"It was really good fun, and I enjoyed it a lot. The boys made it very easy for me with the communication and stuff like that. It was a great experience for me.
"We prepared throughout the week. I knew what I would have to do, whether I played or not.
"I didn't know what the plan was going to be exactly, but I was ready for anything due to the preparation. Thankfully, I got my opportunity."