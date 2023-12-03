A new commercial partnership was revealed during Newcastle United's 1-0 win over Manchester United at St James' Park on Saturday evening.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have agreed a new commercial sponsorship deal with one of the city's most iconic businesses.

Newcastle city-centre department store Fenwick were sponsored during The Magpies' 1-0 win over Manchester United at St James' Park on Saturday. The Fenwick logo was displayed on the St James' Park advertising boards periodically at the match.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It marks yet another behind the scenes commercial deal agreed with the club, and possibly the most popular to date. While the partnership with Fenwick won't be anywhere near as lucrative as the £25million-per-season deal with Sela or £7million-per-season deal agreement with Noon, it's a partnership that has strong links to the city itself.

Fenwick was founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1882 and still stands today as the largest store in the city centre. The department store has since expanded across the United Kingdom with a further eight branches. Two Fenwick stores are located in London with further locations in Canterbury, Colchester, Kingston upon Thames, Royal Tunbridge and York.

The deal with Fenwick is fitting to mark the start of the festive season for Newcastle. Fenwick's Christmas Windows are a seasonal tradition on Tyneside with this year's display telling the story of C.S Lewis' The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

As Newcastle look to navigate Financial Fair Play restrictions, further commercial deals will be necessary in order to increase the club's spending power in the transfer market. But after the small sponsorship deal with Fenwick, fans took to social media to ask another local business in Greggs to be the club's next commercial deal.