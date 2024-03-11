Watch as ex-Newcastle United ace sets up sensational goal following 14-month injury lay-off
Former Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff enjoyed a good debut for Toronto FC as he grabbed an assist for Lorenzo Insigne’s match winning goal against Charlotte FC.
Longstaff, who had his move to the Canadian side confirmed less than a fortnight ago after being released by Newcastle United during the summer, hadn’t featured in a competitive match since suffering an ACL injury whilst on-loan at Colchester United on Boxing Day 2022.
The 23-year-old was introduced to proceedings as a second-half substitute and took less than 20 minutes to make his first major impact for his new team - although he may have to let the goalscorer take the lion share of the credit. Picking up a loose ball on halfway, Longstaff fed a ball to Insigne out wide before the Italian international dribbled inside and smashed home a strike from outside the area - giving Kristijan Kahlina absolutely no chance in the opposition goal.
Marking his return to football with an assist would have been a sweet moment for Longstaff after spending over a year sidelined through injury and the best part of nine months without a club. Taking to X, Longstaff posted: ‘Good to get out at BMO field and get a positive result with the boys ALL FOR ONE’
Toronto FC currently sit 5th in the Eastern Conference having taken seven points from their opening three games of the season. They face New York City on Saturday before playing host to Miguel Almiron’s former club Atlanta United on Saturday 23 March.