Former Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff enjoyed a good debut for Toronto FC as he grabbed an assist for Lorenzo Insigne’s match winning goal against Charlotte FC.

The 23-year-old was introduced to proceedings as a second-half substitute and took less than 20 minutes to make his first major impact for his new team - although he may have to let the goalscorer take the lion share of the credit. Picking up a loose ball on halfway, Longstaff fed a ball to Insigne out wide before the Italian international dribbled inside and smashed home a strike from outside the area - giving Kristijan Kahlina absolutely no chance in the opposition goal.

Marking his return to football with an assist would have been a sweet moment for Longstaff after spending over a year sidelined through injury and the best part of nine months without a club. Taking to X, Longstaff posted: ‘Good to get out at BMO field and get a positive result with the boys ALL FOR ONE’