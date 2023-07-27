Newcastle United's next transfer decision as trio impress against Chelsea and Aston Villa - Mouth of the Tyne Podcast
Our latest Mouth of the Tyne Podcast focuses on who has impressed for Newcastle United in the Premier League Summer Series and the latest transfer news from the club.
In this week's episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast Joe Buck and Dominic Scurr dissect Newcastle United's Premier League Summer Series games against Aston Villa and Chelsea and name the players that have impressed them during pre-season so far. They also discuss all the latest transfer news surrounding the club with Karl Darlow, Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamal Lewis all set to leave Newcastle imminently.
