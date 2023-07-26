Kieran Tierney has been linked with a move to the north east for a while now as Newcastle’s search for defensive reinforcements continues. With Jamal Lewis set to move to Watford, Matt Targett and Dan Burn remain the club’s options at left-back in an area that they will want to strengthen before the summer transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1.

And whilst Tierney has been a potential option for the Magpies, a recent update from Mikel Arteta has poured cold water over a potential move away from the Emirates for the Scotland international. Arteta said: "He is obviously in our plans. He came on and did really good in pre-season, not for the first, and this is what we want.

"To increase the level of competition in the team and raise the level of each individual. That is going to be a huge benefit for the team to get to another level."

In light of this update from the Spaniard, here, we take a look at three other left-back options the Magpies could consider this summer:

Lewis Hall

The Chelsea youngster has been linked with a move to Tyneside this summer - and it’s a deal that seems to make a lot of sense. Despite being just 18 years of age, Hall already has Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup experience under his belt and has impressed greatly during these appearances for Chelsea.

Hall’s young age also means that he has plenty of time to develop into the top talent that many believe he can become. He’s athletic, very good with the ball at his feet and is a threatening presence in attacking situations.

The only drawback to a deal for Hall could be the Blues’ asking price which - for a player contracted until 2026 and with such a bright future in the game - could mean Newcastle are forced to pay a very large transfer fee.

Theo Hernandez

The Magpies were credited with an interest in the AC Milan defender, but were reportedly put off by Milan’s valuation. A move for the France international would likely cost more than the £55m they spent on Sandro Tonali, however, the 25-year-old is certainly worth it.

Hernandez is simply brilliant going forward and someone that would add another dynamic to Newcastle’s attacking phase. The prospect, however minute, of having Hernandez on the left with Kieran Trippier on the opposite flank is a very mouthwatering one and something that would give Newcastle one of the best full-back pairings in the entire Premier League.

AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez.

Pascal Struijk

The arrival of Harvey Barnes - and their interest in Tino Livramento - show that Newcastle aren’t unwilling to search for bargains at recently relegated clubs. Struijk, 23, has been solid for Leeds since joining the club from Ajax’s youth ranks back in 2018 and still has plenty of room to develop into a very solid Premier League player.

