Newcastle United’s potential difference makers against Manchester United as Bruno Guimaraes set for return
Newcastle United’s hopes of success at Wembley on Sunday could come down to the performances of a few of their key men.
Their last couple of major cup finals have seen Newcastle fall to Arsenal and the Red Devil’s - but this game feels a little different. Although they were beaten by Liverpool at the weekend, Newcastle have been very tough to beat this season, something that stands them in very good stead as they travel to Wembley.
However, the form book goes out of the window when a major final approaches and both teams will be relying on some of their big players to make the difference. Here, we take a look at three key players that could make the difference for Newcastle United at Wembley on Sunday.
Bruno Guimaraes
The Brazilian has missed Newcastle’s last three games - and the team have felt his absence. They are still yet to win a league game without Guimaraes this season and have looked a shadow of themselves in recent weeks.
Of course, there are other factors for this, however, it’s hard to deny the huge impact Guimaraes has in this team. The team seem to be more confident with Bruno in the middle of the park and can express themselves knowing he will be there to stitch everything together.
Allan Saint-Maximin
Saint-Maximin was one of the main beneficiaries of Guimaraes’ suspension and has started their last three league games. Last time out against Liverpool, the Frenchman had one of his best games in recent memory and was a constant thorn in the side of his opponents.
Wembley is famed for having a big pitch and with Manchester United aiming to dictate proceedings and control possession on Sunday, Saint-Maximin could be a major threat for Newcastle on the break. The Frenchman has done well to balance his defensive and offensive responsibilities over the last few weeks and although this has benefitted his team, the Magpies may get the best out of him if he opted to be a little more selfish on Sunday.
Finals are often separated by the finest of margins and a moment of magic from Saint-Maximin could be the difference between success and failure in the capital.
Kieran Trippier
Unlike the majority of his team mates, Trippier does have experience of playing in major cup finals. The 32-year-old has experienced a Champions League final, European Championship final and a World Cup semi-final during his career.
Although all three have ended in heartbreak for him, there is no doubt that his experience of these finals will be something that the team rely on at Wembley. Trippier, who has worn the captain’s armband for the majority of the season, is a leader both on and off the pitch and this won’t change at the weekend.
The Magpies have the best defensive record in the Premier League this season and Trippier has been a major reason for this. And it will be this strong defence that gives them a chance of defeating the Red Devil’s on Sunday.
Furthermore, much like Saint-Maximin, Trippier has the potential to produce a piece of magic from a dead ball situation, something they will hope to exploit at the weekend.