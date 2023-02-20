Newcastle United’s potential £232,000 Carabao Cup financial windfall and European hopes - explained
Ending a 54 year trophy drought will be Newcastle United’s main concern at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
The Carabao Cup final offers Newcastle their first shot at a major trophy in almost 24 years. Manchester United are the familiar Wembley opponents for the Magpies as Eddie Howe’s side go in search of ending their long wait for silverware.
However, there is more than just pride at stake on Sunday. Here, we take a look at the potential prize money on offer to Newcastle and their
How much could Newcastle United earn from their Carabao Cup run?
Newcastle United could earn up to £232,000 from their Carabao Cup run this season. A win at Wembley on Sunday would not only end Newcastle’s 54 year trophy drought, but would also net the Magpies £100,000.
The club have already secured £132,000 in prize money for their wins over Tranmere Rovers, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Leicester City and Southampton thus far. If Newcastle were to be defeated at Wembley, then they would add £50,000 to their funds, giving them a total prize money of £182,000.
Whilst these figures are not huge in modern day football, they will all help towards the club’s battle against Financial Fair Play constraints in the transfer market. Prize money in the Carabao Cup is dished out to all participating clubs from a £1million pot.
Will Newcastle United qualify for European football by winning the Carabao Cup?
As well as the potential to end their trophy misery and Wembley hoodoo, Newcastle also have the opportunity to return to European competition on Sunday. A win would secure them a place in the qualifying rounds of the newly-formed UEFA Conference League - no matter where they finish in the league.
Currently sat just outside the top-four, Newcastle retain hopes of returning to the Champions League through the Premier League, however, a win on Sunday guarantees that St James’s Park will play host to at least one European night next season. The financial benefit of playing in European competition is yet another reason for the Magpies to get continental football secured as early as possible. Runners-up of the Carabao Cup do not receive a place in Europe.