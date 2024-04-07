Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United were victorious in the capital as a solitary Bruno Guimaraes goal earned them all three points against Fulham at Craven Cottage. It was far from a vintage display from Eddie Howe’s side, but they did enough to secure a win and an all important clean sheet.

At the end of the season, this win against Fulham could prove pivotal if they are able to secure qualification for European football. Here are five takeaways from Newcastle’s win over Fulham:

Further injury woe

Further injury woe

It wasn’t all rosy for the Magpies in the capital, however, with Joe Willock limping off during the first-half. In a season ravaged by injuries for the former Arsenal man, it was bitterly disappointing to see him leave the field, but Howe stressed after the game that he is hopeful Willock won’t be missing too much action.

“Joe is still feeling his achilles. He’s been feeling this problem for a long time. We hoped that he would steadily improve but today was a down day where he didn’t look right and wasn’t able to continue. He wasn’t particularly in huge pain but it was enough to mean he wasn’t at his very best.

“When we made the change with Elliot coming on, I thought he did very well and the subs that came on late did very well to get us over the line and it was a huge performance from the players.”

With Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Sandro Tonali ruled-out until next season and Joelinton and Callum Wilson both facing a race against time to play again this season, the Magpies cannot afford another injury blow and to lose Willock for an extended period of time. Tino Livramento, Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier are all sidelined for the next few weeks also with a timescale on Lewis Miley’s back injury yet to be confirmed by the club.

Guimaraes’ century reaction

Guimaraes racked up a century of appearances for Newcastle United during the win over Fulham - a statistic made even more impressive by the fact that Newcastle have only played 107 games in that time. Guimaraes has become an integral part of Howe’s team ever since his move to Lyon and his goal - and subsequent reaction to it - shows just what a bond he, the club and fans share.

Taking to X after the game, Guimaraes posted: ‘I'm very happy to be completing 100 games for @NUFC !Since I joined the club, we've played 107 games and I've been present in 100 of them! A very special day for me and my family! 100 games, a goal, and three points. Can it get any better than this?’

With PSG, Real Madrid and Man City all reportedly interested in the Brazilian, Newcastle will face huge pressure to try and keep hold of Guimaraes when the summer transfer window opens. But with displays like today - both on and off the field - this is surely their number one priority this summer?

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. Guimaraes scored Newcastle's winner as they defeated Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Clean sheet boost

Saturday’s win saw Newcastle record just their second clean sheet on the road in the Premier League this season - and their first since the 8-0 triumph over Sheffield United back in September. It also marked just Martin Dubravka’s fourth Premier League clean sheet of the season

Asked about how welcome complying another shutout was, Howe told the Gazette: “I have mixed feelings on that really because yes we got the clean sheet, but I don’t think it was a great defensive performance from us. Early in the game we were exposed but we were indebted to Martin to make a number of good saves.”

VAR controversy reaction

Whilst it didn’t prove costly for the Magpies, VAR once again reared its head to disallow a strike from Fabian Schar. The technology, and subsequently referee Sam Allison, determined Dan Burn had fouled Calvin Bassey before Schar turned it home.

Speaking to BBC post-match, Howe was asked his feelings on the decision: "Live I thought it was a goal.

"Dan [Burn] jumped aggressively, but fairly. I was not surprised it went to VAR because these things normally do, but then I thought VAR would say it was fine. Then I thought the referee would go over and review his decision, which he gave as a goal, thought he would have the strong mindset to have a look but he didn't. I thought it was a perfectly good goal ruled out."

Unsurprisingly, the decision to overrule Schar’s goal has polarised debate online with Alan Shearer posting his displeasure at the decision on X during the game. Elsewhere in the hunt for European qualification, Wolves were denied a late equaliser against West Ham due to VAR intervention.

A win for the Hammers means they ended the day in 7th and still one point and one place above Newcastle United.

Trio of wins

The Magpies have now concluded a trio of wins over Fulham this season, having recorded a league double over the Cottagers and an FA Cup triumph. Scorelines of 3-0, 2-0 and 1-0 haven’t necessarily reflected how each meeting between the sides has gone, however, with all three games very close and decided by fine margins.