Eddie Howe has responded to criticism from Marco Silva regarding an incident during the first half of today’s clash between Newcastle United and Fulham. The hosts started the game well and were on top of proceedings in the early stages - and probably should have made their dominance pay with a goal.

However, Newcastle were able to ride their luck and regrouped following a mid-game team-talk from Howe. That was sparked after Martin Dubravka went down injured, allowing Howe to get his players into a huddle around the dugout whilst the Slovakian was receiving treatment from the physios.

Silva was asked post-match about the incident: “Some moments Newcastle tried to break our momentum with the goalkeeper twice and players on the grass,” said the Fulham boss. “They were struggling in some moments of the first-half. Yes, it was tactical. The first one is clear. They gave feedback for the goalkeeper to go down. When the goalkeeper is down the referee has to start the game, no way for the game to keep going. It was a tactical decision from them.

“It was the decision of Eddie. No comments on that.”

Howe was then asked his response to Silva’s comments about the first stoppage for Dubravka’s injury being a ‘tactical’ one. He responded: “No. Martin Dubravka was feeling something in his leg and we were saying to go down if you’re feeling something. But that gave us a chance to get the group in and that was much needed at that moment in the game.

“Martin’s injury allowed us to regroup and refocus, and sometimes the game can get away from you very quickly. But it was a change of attitude that made the difference and some very good players.”