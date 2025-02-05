How does Newcastle United's squad value compare to their Premier League rivals after the January transfer window closed for business?

Newcastle United are already making plans for the summer transfer window after opting against adding to their squad during January.

Eddie Howe routinely suggested the Magpies would not be making any new signings throughout the January window and that is how the first month of the new year played out as the Magpies focused on allowing a number of players to depart St James Park. The biggest departure came with a £10m deal that saw winger Miguel Almiron return to former club Atlanta United almost six years to the day since he arrived on Tyneside to complete what was then a club record deal.

Academy product Jamie Miley accepted a permanent move to National League club Hartlepool United and summer signing Lloyd Kelly has joined Serie A giants Juventus on loan and that will become a permanent switch at the end of the season. A number of Magpies youngsters also secured temporary switches away from Tyneside as Under-21s trio Charlie McArthur, Alex Murphy and James Huntley moved to Carlisle United and Bolton Wanderers and Spennymoor Town respectively. Long-serving midfielder Isaac Hayden is also seeing out the season on loan elsewhere after agreeing to join Championship strugglers Portsmouth as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his current deal at St James Park.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal, Howe admitted the lack of January incomings and the departures during the month have meant ‘the future looks a little bit brighter’ as the Magpies continue to contend with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

He said: “We future plan and make sure that we control everything in terms of our PSR level, so I think we've done that. I think it's been successful in that regard. I said right at the start, in the build up to the window, that it was not a case really of looking at incomings, it was a case of trying to manage outgoings really and trying to not weaken the squad to a point where the team's affected. There's still no reason why we can't be successful but yes, hopefully the future looks a little bit brighter."

With thoughts turning towards the summer transfer window and the potential signings that could be added to Howe’s squad, we take a look at United’s current squad value and compare it to their rivals across the Premier League.

Premier League squad values and average value per player

1. Manchester City - Total: €1,176,200,000 Average: €45,238,462 2. Arsenal - Total: €1,139,100,000 Average: €47,462,500 3. Chelsea - Total: €969,800,000 Average: €37,300,000 4. Liverpool - Total: €967,500,000 Average: €38,700,000 5. Manchester United - Total: €805,750,000 Average: €32,230,000 6. Tottenham Hotspur - Total: €780,800,000 Average: €27,885,714 7. Brighton and Hove Albion - Total: €612,100,000 Average: €19,745,161 8. Aston Villa - Total: €592,250,000 Average: €24,677,083 9. Newcastle United - Total: €588,700,000 Average: €24,529,167 10. West Ham United - Total: €433,300,000 Average: €19,695,455 11. Crystal Palace - Total: €418,050,000 Average: €16,722,000 12. Nottingham Forest - Total: €399,000,000 Average: €19,000,000 13. AFC Bournemouth - Total: €388,550,000 Average: €15,542,000 14. Everton - Total: €360,600,000 Average: €13,355,556 15: Fulham - Total: €356,600,000 Average: €14,264,000 16. Brentford - Total: €352,475,000 Average: €15,325,000 17. Wolves - Total: €350,250,000 Average: €13,471,154 18. Southampton - Total: €284,400,000 Average: €9,480,000 19. Leicester City - Total: €278,200,000 Average: €9,593,103 20. Ipswich Town - Total: €207,450,000 Average: €7,978,846

Figures provided by FootyStats.org.

