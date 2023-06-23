Newcastle United’s move for Sandro Tonali is set to be completed – in Romania.

The club is finalising a £60million move for the AC Milan midfielder, who led Italy’s Under-21s in their 2-1 loss to France in Cluj last night.

Tonali – who helped his club reach last season’s Champions League semi-finals – set up Italy's equaliser.

Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth, accompanied by head of recruitment Steve Nickson, has led talks in Milan this week.

And Giuseppe Riso, Tonali’s representative, will travel with Nickson to Romania, where the 23-year-old will undergo a medical ahead of the move.

Tonali – who has also represented his country at senior level – is understood to have already agreed a six-year contract with United.

Midfield was identified as a priority area for strengthening last season following the sale of Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest in January.