Newcastle know that a win over Jurgen Klopp’s side would see them extend the gap between themselves and the Reds to 12 points, with defeat meaning that could be cut to just six points. Liverpool are the only side to beat Newcastle in the league this season and were the last team to defeat Eddie Howe’s side on their own turf.

With a Carabao Cup final and clash at the Etihad Stadium to come, these next few weeks could prove to be a real test of Newcastle’s mental fortitude. And former striker Louis Saha believes that although there is no pressure on them to finish in the top-four this season, Newcastle will have to be ‘mentally strong’ in the coming weeks.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Joelinton and Sven Botman of Newcastle United celebrate after Joe Willock (Hidden) scored a goal that was later disallowed during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on February 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Speaking to Paddy Power, Saha said: “Newcastle’s lack of experience means there is some uncertainty around whether they make it into the top four. It’s the same with Arsenal who haven’t been top for such a long time, they must show that they’re mentally strong and it’s the same with Newcastle.

“The chasing pack [Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool] are good teams who have a lot of history with comebacks. Teams like Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea can go on these runs and win 10 games in row. If one of those teams can do that, we’ll see how mentally strong Newcastle are.

“Newcastle could get injuries or go through a run of bad form. Their bench is stronger than it was last season but there’s 17 games to go, it’s a lot. If they have two bad games, everything can change.

“It’s an exciting moment for Newcastle. They are doing well, and we shouldn’t be putting too much pressure on them because they are doing better than anyone expected. The pressure is on the chasing teams. They must stay focused and humble and work hard because nothing is guaranteed.”