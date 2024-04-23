Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Unai Emery has signed a new deal to keep him at Aston Villa until 2027. Emery was appointed as Steven Gerrard’s successor at Villa Park back in November 2022 and has since guided the club away from relegation danger to first Europa Conference League qualification last season, before what looks like being a Champions League spot this season.

The Villains have triggered a deal in Emery’s contract to extend his stay at the club and have planned for talks over a potential new deal for the former Arsenal and Villareal boss in the summer. Emery, who was heavily-linked with a role at Newcastle United before Eddie Howe took charge, has won four Europa League titles as a manager and could add a first Conference League medal to his cabinet if Villa are able to beat Olympiacos in their semi-final clash and then win the final.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

One more win for Villa in the league will take them beyond the points threshold Newcastle United can secure this season and guarantee they will finish in the top five of the Premier League for the first time since 1997. His work at Villa Park has recently led to speculation that he may replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich with the German to leave the Allianz Arena at the end of the season.