Ben Dawson believes Alfie Harrison is making good progress at Newcastle United following his move from Manchester City in January. Harrison has predominantly featured for the Under-21’s since his move to the club, making nine appearances and registering two assists in the Premier League 2 for the Magpies.

His only goal for his new club came against City for the Under-18’s back in February but Harrison has become an important figure within the academy ranks on Tyneside. Speaking to the Gazette about the 18-year-old, Dawson revealed he was happy with the progress Harrison was making at the club, despite the difficulties posed by making a move midway through the campaign: “I think it’s always tough for anyone who makes that move to a new football club,” Newcastle United Under-21’s head coach said.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“There’s always that period of bedding in. I think it’s doubly hard when you come in midway through a season and everyone else is up and running, but in fairness to Alfie he is trying to embrace how we want to play, what we expect and he’s making progress with that. From our point of view, we’re really pleased and we hope that continues for the rest of this season and into next year.”