Newcastle United are back in Premier League action this weekend

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United take on Arsenal at home on Saturday. They are currently sat in 12th place in the table.

Eddie Howe’s side won 2-0 at home to Chelsea in their last outing in the Carabao Cup Round of 16. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the Premier League...

Manchester City reject advances

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on X, Manchester City have been ‘rejecting’ approaches for Claudio Echeverri, with River Plate keen. The youngster joined Pep Guadiola’s side in January and penned a four-and-a-half year deal with the champions.

Echeverri, who is 18-years-old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game. He is someone who City will look to help develop over the coming seasons.

Newcastle drew 1-1 with City back in late September. Anthony Gordon scored their equaliser.

Southampton eye Nottingham Forest man

Southampton are showing ‘interest’ in Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien, according to TEAMtalk. He is currently on loan with Los Angeles FC in MLS and is also said to be on the radar of Championship sides such as Leeds United, West Brom, Stoke City, Hull City and Sheffield United.

The former Huddersfield Town man joined the Reds back in 2022 after they were promoted from the Football League under ex-boss Steve Cooper and is under contract at The City Ground until June 2026. However, he has struggled to make an impact with his parent club and has also been loaned out to DC United and Middlesbrough recently.

O’Brien could be seen by the Saints as someone to bolster their midfield department as they look to stay up under Russell Martin. Newcastle beat them 1-0 at home on the opening day, despite going down to 10 men after half an hour when Fabian Schar was given his marching orders.

West Ham eye winger

West Ham are keen on Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman but face competition from PSG, Football Insider claim. The 27-year-old has scored 37 goals in 87 matches altogether for his current team to date.

He rose up through the ranks at Charlton Athletic before going on to have spells at Everton and RB Leipzig. The latter loaned him out to both Fulham and Leicester City to get some game time before he moved over to Italy.

Lookman has been a hit in Serie A over recent years and the Hammers may have identified him as someone to inject more quality into their ranks. He is under contract until June 2026.

Manchester United wanted striker back

Manchester United looked into the possibility of bringing Danny Welbeck back to Old Trafford during Erik ten Hag’s tenure, as per The Athletic. A return to the North West didn’t materialise for the forward in the end though and he stayed put.

The 33-year-old has been with Brighton and Hove Albion since 2020 and has found the net on 32 occasions in 135 outings for the Seagulls. He joined them from Watford and has also been at Arsenal in the past.