Newcastle United host Chelsea in the Carabao Cup tonight, but thousands of supporters are set to be impacted by metro closures.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Planned works on the metro at Pelaw mean all metros between Gateshead Stadium and South Shields and Gateshead Stadium and South Shields have not run all week and will remain off until Saturday. The works will see a track junction at Pelaw replaced.

A bus-replacement service has run between those stations during the closure from Monday and will operate until Friday. With all-but two metro stations south of the river Tyne to be closed and a huge increase in footfall expected because of tonight’s match, Nexus will put on an extra 20 buses to try and satisfy demand.

Taking to X to remind supporters of the closure and warn that journey times may take longer than usual, @MyMetro wrote: ‘Customers attending @NUFC vs @ChelseaFC tonight. Please remember no trains are running between Gateshead Stadium and S.Shields & S.Hylton in both directions. Extra bus replacement services will be operating, But journey times will take longer than usual.’

Work on the Tyne Bridge, coupled with tonight’s game, means that route into Newcastle is also expected to be busy as kick-off approaches.

Tonight’s clash with Chelsea comes just three days after Eddie Howe’s side were beaten 2-1 by the same opponents at Stamford Bridge. With a game against Arsenal to come on Saturday lunchtime, the Magpies face a crunch few days to turn around their slump in form and place a real marker down ahead of the busy festive period to come in December.