Newcastle United player reacts to 'sad' departure – thanks Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth

Sean Longstaff has opened up on his brother Matty's summer departure from Newcastle United.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:14 BST- 2 min read

Sean Longstaff has reacted to the "sad" departure of his brother Matty from Newcastle United.

The midfielder, recovering from the serious knee injury he suffered playing for loan club Colchester United last season, was released by the club this summer.

Longstaff had made a stunning first-team breakthrough in the 2019/20 campaign when he scored a winner against Manchester United at St James' Park on what was his Premier League debut.

The 23-year-old is going through his injury rehabilitation at the club ahead of a move elsewhere.

And his elder brother, a fixture in Eddie Howe's starting XI last season, has spoken about the news at a civic reception which was granted in the team's honour by Newcastle City Council.

“It’s obviously quite sad, really," 25-year-old Longstaff told BBC Radio Newcastle. "When the news broke, it was sad, but it’s football, and he’ll eventually get where he’s going to be.

"He’s a top, top player, and people saw that when he did play.

"We’ve played football together in the same team pretty much since we were nine years old, so we’ve had a pretty god run at it, I still speak to him all the time, and he’ll be supporting me, and I’ll be supporting him.

"The club have been great with him, especially the manager and Dan (Ashworth, United's sporting director). They’ve done everything they can.

"They’re going to get him back fully fit, so he can go out and kick on again. I’m really grateful for that, and I know he is as well. It’s something that was going to happen eventually.”

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff reacts during a game against Everton at Goodison Park late last season. (Pic: Getty Images)Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff reacts during a game against Everton at Goodison Park late last season. (Pic: Getty Images)
Injury boost

Meanwhile, Longstaff has recovered from the foot injury he suffered late last season.

United head coach Howe said: "We’ve got Sean Longstaff, who was missing as well at the end of last season, but he’s back fully training."

