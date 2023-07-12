Newcastle United missed out on leadership as well as goals when transfer target James Maddison signed for Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle had retained an interest in the "brilliant" midfielder admired by head coach Eddie Howe after having two bids turned down last summer.

The club is now in talks with relegated Leicester over a move for another player.

United could complete a move for Harvey Barnes ahead of Saturday's friendly against Gateshead at the International Stadium.

The 25-year-old scored 13 goals last season.

Attacking threat

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou, meanwhile, has been speaking about the Maddison deal.

The 26-year-old scored 10 goals for Leicester last season, and Postecoglou said: “Any manager will tell you that part of the key to being a dominant team is having multiple attacking threats, and having a midfielder who can score and create goals.

“They’re not easy to come by. He’s proven himself at that level in the last few years as somebody who can do that.

“When you look at Tottenham the last few years, they’ve been really reliant on the front three to get their goals. I thought it was a really good fit for us to look for a player like James.

'Leader'

Postecoglou also believes Maddison will be a "leader" at the club.

“He obviously knows a few of the lads, and I think he’s in a stage of his career where it feels like he can be a leader, which is great as well, because we need players who want to embrace that responsibility within this group," said Postecoglou.