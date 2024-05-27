Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United injury news: A new stat has revealed just how much fitness issues have plagued the Magpies this season.

Newcastle United lost 1,950 days to injuries this season, almost 200 more than any other Premier League club. The Magpies were plagued with injury issues throughout the campaign with only a handful of their squad being unaffected by fitness concerns.

Players like Joe Willock and Matt Targett missed long periods of the campaign and ended the season on the treatment table whilst Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles saw their campaign prematurely curtailed due to ACL injuries.

Nick Pope, Joelinton and Kieran Trippier, meanwhile, all missed significant periods of the campaign before returning to the squad in the final few weeks of the season. In a year where they returned to Europe for the first time in over a decade, these injury issues could hardly have come at a worse time and threatened to derail their Premier League campaign entirely - although they eventually managed to secure a 7th place finish in the league.

According to data published by BBC Sport, Newcastle United’s 1,950 days lost to injury was more than any other Premier League club this season with Sheffield United in second place having lost 1,761 days to injuries. Chelsea, who pipped the Magpies to a 6th place finish lost 1,745 days to injuries whilst Nrighton had 1,727.