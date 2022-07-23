Newcastle United's surprise Portugal tour squad additions ahead of Burnley and Benfica fixtures

Howe’s side will take on Burnley in a behind-closed-doors game in Lisbon this afternoon ahead of Tuesday evening’s friendly against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz.

United’s squad travelled to Portugal yesterday, and forward Santiago Munoz and defenders Alex Murphy and Matt Bondswell joined midfielder Jay Turner-Cooke – who joined up with the squad in Austria last week – in Howe’s squad.

"The big difference between the two camps is there was a lot of training in Austria behind the scenes," said head coach Howe. “We had two games (against Mainz 05 and 1860 Munich), but we trained really hard.

"In Portugal, we've got a shorter time, but we've still got the two games, so it'll be about getting the lads fresh for the games.

"I want good performances in those matches, and it'll be minimal training time. I think it's important that we build the minutes.”