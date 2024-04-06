Newcastle United’s suspension worry as £75m duo face two-game bans
Newcastle United duo Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon are still at risk of suspension - despite Gordon missing the clash against his former club Everton in midweek. The Three Lions man was dismissed late on against West Ham last weekend after being shown two yellow cards by referee Rob Jones.
He therefore had to serve a one-game ban for being shown a red card and remains on eight Premier League yellow cards for the season. Two more, before the Magpies have played 32 league games, and Gordon will face a two game suspension.
Bruno Guimaraes is walking an even thinner disciplinary tightrope and will be handed a two game ban if he is shown just one more yellow card before the cut-off point. Guimaraes, therefore, must not receive a booking in either today’s clash against Fulham or next weekend’s game against Tottenham Hotspur to avoid a ban. Gordon, meanwhile, will not be at risk of a suspension next weekend if he avoids being shown a yellow card at Craven Cottage later today.
Intriguingly, as Newcastle United discovered last week, if Guimaraes was to be shown two yellow cards on Saturday, then he would be suspended for just one match, their clash against Spurs, and then be free to face Crystal Palace in their next game. However, if the Brazilian is shown only a yellow, then he will miss both the Spurs and Palace matches.
Asked about the curiosity by the Gazette, Howe simply stated: “I don’t know what to say to that”.