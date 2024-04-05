Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe has admitted that he can’t guarantee that Bruno Guimaraes will remain at Newcastle United but has stressed the club will do everything in their power to keep hold of the Brazilian this summer amid intense transfer speculation. PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester City are among the clubs that have been linked with a move for the midfielder, but Howe is determined to keep Guimaraes at the club: “Let me tell you players like Bruno, they are not around every corner,” United’s head coach said.

“They are very rare. Bruno should be appreciated for everything he brings. My intention would be to keep Bruno at the club for as long as we possibly can.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can never make guarantees though. That would be absolutely foolish of me. We have been in football long enough to know you don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow. He is an integral part of the team and playing very well.”

Newcastle head to Fulham on Saturday in 8th place in the Premier League table - but still firmly in the hunt for European qualification. Barring a remarkable swing in results, Champions League football looks beyond them with places in the newly-formatted Europa League and Conference League up for grabs.

But will that be enough for the Magpies to keep hold of their key players like Guimaraes this summer? When asked this question, Howe said: “It will help but I don’t think it will be the defining factor. That’s in the player’s hands and the club’s hands. Europe would certainly help.

He continued: “A lot will depend on our ambitions and where the club is going to go in the foreseeable future. I don’t think one season necessarily dictates that, it’s the general feeling of where the club is going to go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad