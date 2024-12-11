Eddie Howe’s current injury list is beginning to thin with the potential of having one of his key players back after a long absence.

Newcastle United have won just two of their last 11 Premier League matches, but unlike last season, their current slump in-form cannot be attributed to an injury crisis at the club. Howe has a fairly full squad at his disposal and with a busy festive period coming up, with Newcastle facing the prospect of playing six games inside four weeks beginning against Leicester City at the weekend, Howe will be hopeful that remains the same as 2025 rolls around.

Here, we take a look at the latest Newcastle United injury news and return dates:

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles has been sidelined since March after picking up an ACL injury. He remains the club’s captain and a very important figure within the squad, despite his injury.

Lascelles is not likely to feature for another month or two as he continues his recovery. Estimated return date = February 2025

Sven Botman - ACL injury

Botman hasn’t been seen in action since March after undergoing surgery on an ACL injury. The Dutch international is slightly ahead of Lascelles in his recovery, but he is still not expected to make his return until the new year at the earliest with the club keen to ensure he is not rushed back into action too quickly.

A comeback for the Under-21’s could be on the cards for Botman later this month after he rejoined first-team training. A return to the senior team may not happen until the new year, but hopes are growing that he can be back in action when 2025 rolls around. Estimated return date = January 2025

Emil Krafth - broken collarbone

Krafth broke his collarbone and has been missing since last month. The Swedish international was ruled-out for between six and eight weeks and so won’t return to action until after the festive period. Estimated return date = January 2025

Joe Willock - hamstring injury

Willock missed the defeat against Brentford at the weekend with a slight hamstring injury. Howe revealed that the injury was not a serious one and there are hopes he could feature against Leicester City this weekend. Estimated return date = Leicester City (h) 14/12/24