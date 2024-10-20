Newcastle United's top four chances rated ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea clashes

There was bitter disappointment around St James Park when the full-time whistle was blown on Newcastle United’s frustrating defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

Despite creating a whole host of opportunities throughout the game, the Magpies emerged empty-handed as a goal from former Manchester United forward Danny Welbeck gave the visitors all three points. The defeat saw Eddie Howe’s side slip to eighth place in the Premier League table and they now lie five points shy of the top four ahead of a challenging period of fixtures.

Newcastle’s next two Premier League games will provide them with something of an acid test when it comes to their hopes of securing a return to European competition as they travel to Chelsea next Sunday afternoon before hosting title contenders Arsenal at St James Park six days later.

But what have the weekend results done for Newcastle’s chances of securing a top four place and a return to the Champions League?