Frustration and disappointment were the prominent emotions enveloping St James Park as Newcastle United fell to a rare home defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

A first-half goal from former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck was enough to give the visitors all three points from their long trip to Tyneside - but that does not even tell half of the story as the Magpies contrived to miss a number of goalscoring opportunities as they suffered a first Premier League defeat on home soil since January. The likes of Alexander Isak, Joelinton and Anthony Gordon were all guilty of wasting good chances to secure at least a point for their side and left Magpies manager Eddie Howe to reflect on a frustrating afternoon.

Speaking after the game, Howe said: "I thought it was a good performance for the majority. We conceded with the first shot they had in the game. It's one of those moments where you go 'that sums football up'. That can happen sometimes when you're so dominant. One lapse in concentration cost us. I didn't feel we needed to totally rip up what we were doing. A goal looked like it was coming. The last 20 minutes was frustrating as we didn't put pressure on their goal. Credit to Brighton to the way they defended, but we're frustrated. We're going through a phase where we're not scoring, but the positive is we're creating chances.”

Newcastle’s options at the top end of the pitch are set to receive a boost over the coming days as striker Callum Wilson closes in on a return from a back injury that has meant he has been unable to feature so far this season. There was some hope the England international could have returned for the Brighton game but he will now aim to be part of Howe’s squad for next weekend’s visit to Chelsea. However, Wilson’s long-term future at Newcastle remains under question as he enters the final months of his current deal in the new year and there remains speculation the Magpies are looking to add a new striker to their squad during the January transfer window.

United have been linked with the likes of Brazil international Igor Jesus and Lille forward Jonathan David in recent weeks - but a recent report from TBR Football has claimed the Magpies are one of several Premier League clubs that have been offered an opportunity to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Randal Kolo Muani. The 25-times capped France international was initially suggested as a Newcastle target during the summer of 2023 but joined the reigning Ligue 1 champions from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £70m deal. Kolo Muani featured in both Champions League group stage clashes with Newcastle as he scored nine goals and provided six assists in 40 appearances in all competitions. Despite the departure of key striker Kylian Mbappe, Kolo Muani has made just two starts during the current season and reports have now suggested PSG will allow the forward to leave the club in January. There is an acceptance recouping the money they spent on Kolo Muani is not likely to happen but PSG could be willing to allow the forward to depart on loan with a view to a permanent summer deal and have ‘offered’ such a proposition to Newcastle, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa.