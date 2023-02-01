Newcastle United’s ‘under the radar’ deadline day deal completed after Carabao Cup win

Jonjo Shelvey joined Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal and goalkeeper Karl Darlow joined Hull City on loan until the end of the season as expected once Newcastle secured a place in their first major final this century. But amid the celebrations, a low-key departure was also confirmed as Jay Turner-Cooke joined League Two side Tranmere Rovers until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Newcastle player Jay Turner-Cooke in action during the friendly match between Newcastle United and Rayo Vallecano at St James' Park on December 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder was absent from Newcastle United Under-21s’ 2-1 defeat against his former club Sunderland on Monday afternoon prior to his loan move. Turner-Cooke has spent time with Eddie Howe’s first-team squad this season and travelled to Saudi Arabia for the warm weather training camp in December.

The teenager came off the bench to feature in the 5-0 friendly win against Al Hilal in Riyadh before playing again in the 2-1 friendly win against Rayo Vallecano at St James's Park. He has trained with the first-team on occasion while being a regular for Newcastle’s Under-21s side since joining from Sunderland’s Academy in January 2021.

Turner-Cooke’s first loan move will give him the opportunity to make his professional competitive debut at Tranmere. Micky Mellon’s side currently sit 13th in the League Two table.

They travel to face Stockport County at Edgeley Park this Saturday (3pm kick-off), where Turner-Cooke could potentially make his debut.