Newcastle United's weekly wages as per popular video game

A season full of challenges will come to a tense end on Sunday as Newcastle United look to secure a place in European competition for the second consecutive season.

Eddie Howe’s men will head into their visit to Brentford knowing they will secure seventh place in the Premier League table if they can at least match Manchester United’s result in their trip to Brighton - and sixth place is still not out of sight as a Magpies win coupled with a Chelsea home loss against Bournemouth would see Newcastle leapfrog the Blues.

No matter what plays out on Sunday afternoon, there is a need for something of a refresh of the Magpies squad - and there will be several departures and a number of new arrivals during the summer transfer window.