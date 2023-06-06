Tottenham confirmed Postecoglou’s appointment with a statement confirming the former Celtic boss had agreed a four-year deal at the North London club.

The statement read: “Now that the season and all domestic cup competitions have concluded, we are delighted to announce the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as our new First Team Head Coach. Becoming the first Australian to manage in the Premier League, Ange will join us on 1 July on a four-year contract.”

Spurs suffered a disappointing 2022-23 season in the Premier League, finishing eighth and failing to qualify for European football for the first time since finishing in the same position during the 2008-09 campaign.

In two seasons at Celtic, Postecoglou won a league and league cup double during his first season before winning a domestic treble last time out.

Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca is the current favourite to succeed Postecoglou at Parkhead while Brendan Rodgers has been linked with a return to Celtic following his dismassal at Leicester City.

Bodø/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen’s name has also been mentioned and as the club narrows down its options. West Ham United manager David Moyes, who started his professional playing career at Celtic, has also been rumoured but is likely to stay in London while recently dismissed Chelsea boss Graham Potter has also been tipped as a potential candidate.

Former Newcastle United forward and current Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson is currently an outsider for the Celtic job. The Danish footballing icon led Blackburn to a seventh place finish in the Championship in 2022-23, narrowly missing out on a play off place after winning just one of their final nine league matches.