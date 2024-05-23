Chelsea are hoping to replace Maurcio Pochettino in the coming days.

Chelsea are searching for a successor for Mauricio Pochettino after his bombshell exit at the end of the season

Newcastle United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea are reportedly in talks with Kieran McKenna’s representatives as they can continue their search for a Mauricio Pochettino replacement.

Pochettino, 52, led Chelsea to a sixth place finish in his first season, which was one position and three points ahead of Newcastle, who narrowly missed out on a Europa League spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After an underwhelming start, the Argentine appeared to be getting Chelsea back on an upwards trajectory after January, but Blues owner Todd Boehly now once again finds himself on the hunt for a ‘young dynamic manager’, who can implement and oversee a progressive playing style, which can further harness the talents of youngster such as Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson.

Football Insider claims McKenna’s performance in his first managerial role at Ipswich Town has put him very-much on the Chelsea’s radar, while the Guardian adds that he is the team’s ‘preferred option’ ahead of the likes of former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca, who have also been linked.

McKenna kick-started his coaching career with Tottenham Hotspur U18s and assumed a similar role with Manchester United in 2016. In his second year with the youth team, he guided the young Red Devils to the Premier League Northern Division title and harnessed the talents of Angel Gomes, Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong and Matej Kovar, who have all gone on to play in the top-flight.

McKenna’s talents as a coach caught the attention of serial-winner Jose Mourinho, who himself was a protege of former Magpies and Ipswich Town boss Bobby Robson. McKenna served as assistant coach for three years and gained experience from working with the likes of Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 38-year-old went solo as a manager in 2021 and has quickly established himself as one of the country’s brightest young managers by winning back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League and returning Ipswich to the top-flight for the first time since 2002.

McKenna’s stock is currently at an all-time high after his achievements and the Athletic expects both Brighton and Chelsea to show interest in him in the coming days.

The young coach's existing deal at Portman Road runs until 2027 and reports have claimed that he is likely to reject any new and improved contract at this time amidst the uncertainty.

Chelsea will be determined to hire a new coach quickly as they prepare for another busy transfer window. While Ipswich will want clarity over McKenna’s future as soon as possible as they prepare for their first top-flight campaign in 22 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing his future, he said after winning the LMA Manager of the Year award: “The club [Ipswich] has had an incredible two years and when you have those two years there is always speculation. I know how much everyone is looking forward to the season ahead.