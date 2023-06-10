Allardyce left Leeds after just 30 days in charge as he failed to keep the club up in the Premier League. The Whites finished second bottom and will return to the Championship after three seasons in the top flight.

Amid takeover speculation, Leeds are searching for a new manager with plenty of names being linked with the vacant position at Elland Road.

Former Norwich City boss head coach Daniel Farke has been tipped to become the next Leeds manager with Steven Gerrard, Carlos Corberan and Brendan Rodgers in the frame along with ex-Newcastle midfielder Scott Parker.

Former Leeds United and Newcastle midfielder Lee Bowyer has also been linked with the role after publicly admitting he ‘would love’ to manage his former club. Bowyer made 265 appearances for Leeds as a player between 1996 and 2003, scoring 55 goals before joining Newcastle after a brief stint at West Ham United.

The one-time England international played 98 matches for Newcastle, scoring 11 goals before returning to West Ham in 2006.

And when asked about the managerial position at Leeds, Bowyer told talkSPORT: “Oh for sure, I have a connection with the club and I understand the club and I think that’s important for whoever goes in there next.

“But if I got the call, I would love to go there and get that club going again and get the fans onside and get the place bouncing again. I would definitely jump at the chance for sure.”

Since retiring from playing, Bowyer has established himself as a manager in the Football League after guiding Charlton Athletic to promotion from League One at the expense of Sunderland in 2019. He then moved on to manage Birmingham City in the Championship but was sacked last summer after finishing 20th.

Still, Bowyer believes he would be able to guide Leeds straight back to the Premier League if he were to take charge.

“I know the Championship now, I’ve done a few years of management there, I understand it,” he added. “I watched it all last season, and you analyse and see what it takes to get promotion.

