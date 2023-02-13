Jones managed just one Premier League win during his time at St Mary’s and leaves the Saints bottom of the table. A defeat to Wolves at the weekend, one which saw Southampton throw away a one-goal lead against ten men, was the final straw for the Saints board as they go in search of their third manager of the campaign.

Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch, who was sacked by Leeds just last week, has been named the early bookies favourite to land the role. Marsch, like Jones’ St Mary’s predecessor Ralph Hassenhuttl, came through the ranks in the Red Bull set-up and stylistically, sets his teams up similarly to Hassenhuttl.

Former Newcastle United and Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce has been linked with replacing Nathan Jones at Southampton (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard (7/1), who was axed by Aston Villa last year, has also been linked with the job - as has boss Mauricio Pochettino (10/1) in what would be a very surprising return to the club he managed for just a season-and-a-half before making the switch to Tottenham Hotspur. Sam Allardyce, who has managed Newcastle, Sunderland and Everton during his long managerial career, has been given odds of 12/1 to add Southampton to his list of clubs.