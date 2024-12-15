£15m Nick Pope ‘replacement’ already has seal of approval from Newcastle United star

Nick Pope is set to be out of action for a month after picking up a knee injury.

Pope’s injury comes just ahead of a busy period for Newcastle United who, including their game against Leicester City yesterday, will play six games in the space of three weeks in both the Premier League and Carabao Cup. Whilst Pope may only miss a month of action and with four other senior goalkeepers on the books, this latest injury setback could force the Magpies into the market for a keeper.

Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili was heavily-linked with a move to Tyneside last winter and in summer, but has instead agreed a move to Liverpool. Lille’s Lucas Chevalier has also been mooted as a potential option, however, the strongest transfer links have come surrounding Burnley’s James Trafford.

Trafford may have struggled during his first Premier League campaign with the Clarets following his move from Manchester City, however, this season he has been in superb form, keeping 12 clean sheets in 19 appearances for Scott Parker’s side, conceding just seven goals in that time. Reported interest from the Magpies in Trafford throughout the summer even saw Burnley forced to reject a bid for their first-choice stopper.

One man who would undoubtedly have been a big fan of a move for Trafford would have been Anthony Gordon. The pair played alongside each other during England Under-21’s European Championship triumph in 2022 - one that saw Trafford save a penalty in the final against Spain.

Speaking about Trafford following that match, Gordon, who was named Player of the Tournament after impressing for Lee Carsley’s side, admitted that his teammate could easily have been the one receiving that accolade: “I fully trust him to save anything at this point,” Gordon said.

“He’s been outstanding all tournament. He possibly could have won player of the tournament being a goalkeeper, which is incredible. Didn’t concede a goal all tournament.”

Trafford, who only turned 22 in October, has also previously spoken of his desire to become a Premier League goalkeeper in the future. “It was completely new to us [Burnley] but as every game has gone on I’d like to think I’ve been getting better and better quite quickly.” Trafford said 12 months ago. “I feel I belong in this league and in this position I’ve been in.”