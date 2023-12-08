Newcastle United injuries: Nick Pope has been spotted following surgery on his shoulder earlier this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nick Pope is facing four months on the sidelines following an operation on his dislocated shoulder suffered in the 1-0 win over Manchester United last weekend.

Pope's injury adds to Newcastle's lengthy injury list with Martin Dubravka coming into the side in place of the goalkeeper. The Magpies have at least 13 players ruled out or deemed doubtful for Sunday's trip to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League (4:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies will be looking to bounce back from Thursday's 3-0 defeat at Everton. Ahead of the trip to Goodison Park, Pope was pictured at Newcastle Central Station with a sling around his left arm. The Strawberry Pub Twitter account shared the image along with the caption: "Our friend jimmy Culham helping a certain individual off the train today . Speedy recovery nick pope, from all @theberrypub @NUFC."

Despite Pope's significant injury blow, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is still hopeful of seeing the goalkeeper back in action before the end of the season.

"The period of [recovery for the surgery] will be roughly four months," Howe said earlier this week.

As a result, Pope is likely to be out until at least April 2024 with no guarantee he will be brought straight back into the starting line-up. It will be dependent on the performances of Dubravka and whether the club decides to make a move for a goalkeeper in January amid links to Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.