Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope has reacted to his start to the 2023-24 season and his omission from Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Nick Pope believes 'there's always room for improvement' when assessing his start to the season at Newcastle United.

Pope has kept seven clean sheets in 18 appearances for The Magpies so far this season while also making a number of important saves. Last season, Newcastle boasted the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League but haven't been quite as solid so far this campaign.

And Pope was honest when asked how he would assess his own start to the season: "Okay, I would have liked to do better in some moments, I think, and I'm really happy with other things.

"Like every season if you're 12, 15, 20 games into the season, you like to nit-pick and do certain things better and be happy in other moments. That's how I feel, there's always room for improvement."

Pope has been a regular in the England squad in recent years but has been omitted from the last four England squads since withdrawing in March due to injury. The 31-year-old hasn't featured for his country since the 3-3 draw against Germany in September 2022.

Reflecting on his recent absence from the England set-up, Pope added: "I’ve got to make it impossible for Gareth to leave me out in the future. It’s down to me. I’ve not had any conversations [with Southgate] to be honest.

“He’s got a lot of players to look after and other things on his mind, he can’t always be focused on individual players who aren’t in the squad.

“It’s just motivation to do better. I don’t look anywhere else other than myself in the mirror. I want to be back in the England squad, I want to be going to a major tournament at the end of the season. I’m not in the squad, but that’s down to myself. That’s the way I look at it.

“There hasn’t been any fall out. I don’t think so… I had to have surgery on my finger after the Leicester game which was six months overdue to be honest. So, no, there hasn’t been anything like that [a fall out]."