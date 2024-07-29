Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nick Pope is hoping to kick on at Newcastle United with a new-look goalkeeping group heading into the new season.

Pope spent the majority of the 2023-24 campaign sidelined with a dislocated shoulder but is back fit and ready for his third season with Newcastle following his £10million arrival from Burnley in 2022. The 32-year-old kept a clean sheet and made some impressive saves in Newcastle’s 2-0 win at Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

Reflecting on the match, Pope said: “Always nice [to win and keep a clean sheet], I thought we took on the test well in a different game against good opposition. To keep a clean sheet and a couple of nice goals.

“I was happy [with the saves]. Sometimes in pre-season you might not always get a touch so it’s nice to be involved in those moments that happen at Premier League speed. It’s good, a good preparation and match readiness.”

Pope only returned to the pitch following his shoulder injury on the final day of the 2023-24 season at Brentford.

“I sacrificed a lot and a lot of work goes into [recovery],” Pope revealed. “A lot harder than when you’re playing.

“I come back with a huge amount of gratitude to be able to train and play and be around the lads. It’s obviously a huge motivation for me heading into the season.

“But that’s football, that’s life and as a goalkeeper you know not to get too high with the highs or too low with the lows and last season definitely proved that if nothing else.

“I’m happy to be working with top physios and top sports scientists inside the building, they helped me massively to get stronger and mentally to help me through it so massive credit to them.”

Nick Pope dislocated his shoulder in the Premier League win against Manchester United in December 2023

Pope has travelled with the Newcastle squad to Japan for two friendly matches against Urawa Red Diamonds and Yokohama F. Marinos.

When asked what he’s looking to get from the trip, Pope told The Gazette: “A bit of sushi! It's a really important part of pre-season, we've built a good foundation over the last couple of weeks since being back and then with the game [at Hull] so it's three weeks before the season starts and we're building. “You always get a lot of excitement around a new season and just to be back together is good. We had a good week in Germany so we've spent a lot of time together. We've got great characters in the group and a good feeling amongst us so we're definitely enthusiastic heading into the new season.”

Newcastle also currently have five senior goalkeepers as things stand heading into the new season. Although there is uncertainty over Martin Dubravka’s future, he is expected to join up with the squad in Tokyo while The Magpies have also signed Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy this summer to bolster the goalkeeping department.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle paid £20million for Vlachodimos to join from Nottingham Forest with Elliot Anderson heading in the opposite direction for £35million. Ruddy joined as a free agent following his release from Birmingham City.