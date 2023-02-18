Nick Pope red card: Newcastle United face goalkeeper decision for Carabao Cup final
Newcastle United have been hit by a fresh blow ahead of the Carabao Cup final with Nick Pope sent off during Saturday’s Premier League match against Liverpool.
It was Pope’s first ever red card in the Premier League and Newcastle’s first sending off in the league so far this season as the England international was penalised for handball outside of the area.
Pope has been in exceptional form for The Magpies this season having kept 16 clean sheets in all competitions. But a moment of madness now means the 30-year-old will be suspended for the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United next Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).
Martin Dubravka replaced Elliot Anderson in Howe’s starting XI. However, Dubravka is cup-tied for the Carabao Cup following a loan at Manchester United for the first half of the season.
Loris Karius, who is still yet to make his competitive debut for Newcastle, is now set to play the final with Mark Gillespie, a player not even included in The Magpies squad for the first half of the season, likely to be named on the bench.