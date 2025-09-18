Newcastle United forward Nick Woltemade. | Getty Images

Eddie Howe defended his Newcastle United team selection v Barcelona as Nick Woltemade and Jacob Murphy dropped to the bench.

Eddie Howe made a bold team selection call for Newcastle United against Barcelona in the Champions League on Thursday night at St James’ Park.

The Magpies boss dropped his side’s goalscoring combination of Nick Woltemade and Jacob Murphy following the 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. But with one eye on the trip to AFC Bournemouth on Sunday (2pm kick-off), changes were made.

Anthony Gordon came into the side along with Anthony Elanga. Elanga was later replaced by Murphy, who set up Gordon for a late consolation. The match ended 2-1 to Barcelona after Marcus Rashford’s brace put the visitors in control in the second half.

Woltemade came on with Murphy in the second half but wasn’t able to threaten the goal. The £65million club record signing scored on his Newcastle debut against Wolves but was withdrawn with cramp midway through the second half.

Eddie Howe defends Newcastle United team selection

Newcastle had chances to take the lead in the first half with Gordon and Harvey Barnes both coming close following low crosses into the box from Elanga. But The Magpies’ lack of a proper striker spearheading their attacks was telling.

When asked if he regretted not starting Woltemade in the match, Howe responded: “I can't live in that world.

“I have to make decisions for the benefit of the players sometimes. It was a really difficult one for me.

“Of course every player wants to play but I’ve got to try and manage [Woltemade] into the team and try and make sure he stays fit. That was always at the heart of this decision and knowing Anthony [Gordon] is suspended for the next game.”

Howe then revealed a slight injury concern prompted his other change.

“It’s the same with Jacob, he's nursing an Achilles' problem,” he added. “I just want to keep the majority of the squad fit at the moment, especially with the games coming up.”

Howe reflects on NUFC’s defeat to Barcelona

Newcastle won their first ever Champions League match 3-2 against Barcelona back in 1997 but have lost their last four games in the competition against the La Liga side.

Discussing the match, Howe said: “I think a lot of effort, a lot of commitment from the heart of the players.

“I thought it was a good performance without being a great one. To beat Barcelona, it needs to be a great one.

“I’m disappointed we didn't score the first goal. That was crucial. We had the chances to do it. It was a whole-hearted, gutsy display, but maybe lacking the quality to get us the win.

"We wanted to create a difficult environment with high octane football. I think it was there. We didn't get the bounce of the ball off the presses.

"The chances were there in the first half. Against teams like this you won't get many. We got punished.

"Of course we can do better for both [goals]. The first more than the second. Disappointed he was allowed the cross [for the first]. Disappointed with how the ball arrived to him for the second.

"It was a good performance, strong effort. These nights are only magical for us if we win. But we'll learn and grow our game from nights like this.”