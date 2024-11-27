Lyon owner John Textor has played down reports that his club will be relegated to Ligue 2.

Lyon were hit with a ‘provisional demotion’ to Ligue 2 earlier this month and will be relegated to France’s second-tier if they do not improve their financial situation. The seven-time French champions currently sit 6th in Ligue 1, but may be forced to sell players in January in order to raise funds.

One player linked with a move away from Lyon has been Rayan Cherki. Cherki, who turned 21 in August, has three goals and three assists in all competitions this season and has been touted for a potential move to the Premier League. Newcastle United and Liverpool are two clubs credited with an interest in the French Under-21 international with the pair undoubtedly monitoring events at Lyon during the next month or so before the winter window opens.

The threat of relegation is far from an idle one with French football recently rocked by the news that Bordeaux were to be demoted two divisions because of financial difficulties. Lyon owner Textor, who also owns a majority stake in Premier League side Crystal Palace, however, doesn’t believe his side will be relegated this summer: “We will not be relegated, there is no chance,” Textor told L’Equipe.

“I know that our situation makes some sceptical. I prefer the Premier League system which punishes clubs differently.

“We have resources that go well beyond the club. Even if we fail on all our global initiatives, of €700 million, our owners will not let the group sink. There is no chance of being relegated.”

Newcastle United’s interest in Cherki comes amid reports that the club may look to strengthen their options out wide. Cherki is a versatile forward that can play either behind a central striker or on either wing.

Miguel Almiron has recently been linked with a move to River Plate and had interest in him from the Premier League and the MLS during the summer. The January transfer window opens on Wednesday 1 January and will run for over four weeks before closing at 11pm on Monday 3 February.