'No' - Eddie Howe shuts down question about Newcastle United future

Eddie Howe is doing the job 'to the best of his ability' at Newcastle United after an unconvincing FA Cup display at Blackburn Rovers.

The Magpies progressed to the quarter-final of the FA Cup following a penalty shootout win at Ewood Park having been held to a 1-1 draw after extra-time. Howe's side have struggled over the past few months with a number of disappointing performances and a lot of goals conceded.

But now the side finds itself just 90 minutes from reaching Wembley for the second season running. The FA Cup quarter-final draw will be made on Wednesday evening.

With that, the shootout win could prove to be a 'sliding doors' moment in Newcastle's season, but Howe wasn't getting carried away after a tough run of performances.

"I can't overanalyse things," he admitted. "I'm doing the job to the best of my ability, I'll always do that for every second I'm here.

"As for the season, I don't know what the future holds but what it does is keep us in a competition we're desperate to do well in with the carrot of Wembley."

Howe was then asked whether not knowing 'what the future holds' applies to his and his player's own futures at the club.