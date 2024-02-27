Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing an interest in pursuing a move for Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush.

The 25-year-old has been in remarkable form since joining Eintracht on a free transfer from league rivals Wolfsburg last summer after scoring 15 goals and providing five assists in 30 appearances in all competitions for his club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after Marmoush scored in his side’s recent 1-1 draw with Bochum, Eintracht manager Dino Toppmoller said: “Marmoush is extremely important because he brings a positive energy. Not only on the pitch, but also in the dressing room there was a completely different life this week. He brings the music box with him, he has good energy, is a good guy & gives us a lot.”

However, Toppmoller is reportedly not the only admirer of the 29-times capped Egypt star according to German news outlet Bild, who claim Newcastle and Spurs are both showing a keen interest in the in-form forward. A deal will not be easy for either Premier League club after the report suggested Eintracht will demand a fee in excess of £25m before they even consider allowing Marmoush to depart.

Newcastle are believed to prioritising a move for a striker this summer after current forwards Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak both suffered lengthy spells out of action with injuries during the current season. There has also been some speculation over Wilson’s long-term future at St James Park as the England international enters the final 12 months of his current deal this summer.

The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all been linked with a move for the former Coventry City and Bournemouth striker and there is believed to be some interest from clubs in the Saudi Arabia Pro League. Magpies boss Eddie Howe discussed interest in Wilson during the final days of the January transfer window and admitted he was keen to retain the services of the striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad