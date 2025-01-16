‘No’ - Newcastle United delivered major transfer blow amid £10m Miguel Almiron move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United could sell Miguel Almiron this month - but have been dealt a major blow in their hopes of landing a replacement.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Almiron is reportedly set to rejoin Atlanta United with talks between both clubs over a potential move this month progressing. The Mail report that the Magpies are ‘set to accept’ Atlanta’s offer for the Paraguayan, one that could see them receive around £10m for the winger.

Almiron has fallen down the pecking order at St James’ Park this season and has made just one Premier League start so far this campaign - coming during their defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in October. The form of Jacob Murphy ahead of him means Almiron’s minutes have been limited in recent times and with PSR pressures meaning the club have to take any offer for players seriously if they want to reinvest in Howe’s squad, Almiron is susceptible to being allowed to leave the club this month.

Although Almiron’s departure would leave Newcastle United short of options out-wide, particularly with Harvey Barnes set to spend the next few weeks on the sidelines after he picked up a muscle injury, the Magpies are not expected to sign a replacement for the winger this month. Finances are tight whilst PSR exists and whilst player sales would unlock money to spend on new signings, January is always a notoriously difficult window to operate in with better value for money deals usually found in summer.

One man that has been linked with a potential move to St James’ Park, and someone who would be the perfect replacement for Almiron, is Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo. The Cameroon international has been in brilliant form for the Bees this season, stepping up to fill the void left by Ivan Toney’s move to the Saudi Pro League.

Liverpool have also been credited with a move for Mbeumo this month, however, Thomas Frank has issued a hands-off warning to any clubs thinking about making a move for the 25-year-old. Asked if the winger would be sold this month, Frank told TalkSport: "No. So, very easy to answer that question!"

Brentford reportedly value Mbeumo at £50m.